Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,796 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NextCure were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextCure by 703.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in NextCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextCure by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NXTC opened at $6.00 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.20.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

