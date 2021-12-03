Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,339 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of Koss worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koss by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koss alerts:

In other Koss news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KOSS opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a PE ratio of 445.00 and a beta of -2.57.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

Koss Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.