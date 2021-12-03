Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,181 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin Financial Services worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

