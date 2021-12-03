Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NOC stock opened at $352.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

