NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.17

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.17 and traded as high as C$13.44. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 326,173 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

