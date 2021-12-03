Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 457 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 457 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 120.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

PANW opened at $535.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.91 and its 200-day moving average is $435.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.82 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

