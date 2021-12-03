Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.