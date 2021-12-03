Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 270 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

