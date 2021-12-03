Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 943,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

