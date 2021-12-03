Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $164.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

