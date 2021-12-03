Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $141.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.