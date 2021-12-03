Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $63.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

