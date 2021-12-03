Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.64 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.