Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $312.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

