Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

