NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.95

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.95 and last traded at $91.07, with a volume of 579972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.64.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -338.41 and a beta of 0.97.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NovoCure by 135.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 23.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

