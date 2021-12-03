Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,810 shares of company stock valued at $22,617,498. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.