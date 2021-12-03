Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,029.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $556,857.35 and $30,029.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 90.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00063134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.51 or 0.07981599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.04 or 1.00210389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.