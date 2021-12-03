Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $11,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $13,296.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $11,968.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $28.35 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

