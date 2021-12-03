Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $17.75 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.