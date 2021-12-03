Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.

NYSE NUW opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

