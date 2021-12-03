Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

JHAA stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

