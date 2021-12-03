Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

