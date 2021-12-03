Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

