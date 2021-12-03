Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $16.38.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
