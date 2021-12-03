Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NID opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

