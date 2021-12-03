Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

