Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

