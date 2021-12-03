Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
