Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

JPI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 46,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,085. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

