Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JRI stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

