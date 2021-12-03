Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of JRI stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.