Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $531,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

