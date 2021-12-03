Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NBB opened at $22.89 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

