NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450 over the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

