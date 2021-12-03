NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,410.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5,410.00 and last traded at $5,403.89, with a volume of 2196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,225.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,038.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,003.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

