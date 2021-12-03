Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

