Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.