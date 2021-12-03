OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

OCINF stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. OCI has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

