Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Financial Contrast

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocugen and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 29.49 -$21.82 million N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics $335.66 million 16.19 $71.14 million $0.14 317.95

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14% Denali Therapeutics 8.38% 2.72% 1.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ocugen and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $93.29, indicating a potential upside of 109.58%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

