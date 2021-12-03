OIN Finance Trading Down 16.2% This Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $163,761.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00043698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00240787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.