Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.25)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $358-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.94. 165,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.04.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.