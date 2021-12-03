Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.