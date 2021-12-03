Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.