Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $12.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,066,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,044. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

