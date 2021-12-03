OneRoot Network (RNT) One Day Volume Hits $175,921.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $728,476.00 and approximately $175,921.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00239635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

