OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.69

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 144846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $683.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.