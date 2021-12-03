OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading Up 2.6%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.37). Approximately 30,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 65,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.36. The company has a market capitalization of £77.05 million and a PE ratio of 31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

