Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293.63 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $837.03 million and $293.63 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00200572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.42 or 0.00639456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00017167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065712 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

