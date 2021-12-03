OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.67.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

