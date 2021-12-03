OpenOcean (OOE) Price Down 2.1% This Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $60.64 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00062982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00092468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.02 or 0.07838543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,543.29 or 0.99975942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002733 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

