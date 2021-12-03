Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €9.40 ($10.68) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.32 ($14.00).

Get Orange alerts:

Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a one year high of €15.80 ($17.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.71.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.