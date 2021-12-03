Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of MXCHY stock remained flat at $$5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

